Invesco Ltd. Purchases 169,623 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of News worth $28,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in News by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in News by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in News by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

