Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $26,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.