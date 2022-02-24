Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $11.58. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 342,003 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
