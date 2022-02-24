Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

CGW opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

