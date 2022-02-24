Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vimeo (VMEO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2022 – Vimeo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/14/2022 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $22.00.

2/11/2022 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00.

2/2/2022 – Vimeo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/20/2022 – Vimeo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/7/2022 – Vimeo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $118,187,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $105,117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,049,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $57,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

