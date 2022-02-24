Investors Buy High Volume of SPX FLOW Put Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

FLOW stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,898,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.