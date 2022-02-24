Investors Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.
NYSE NOV opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.
NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.
NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)
NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.
