Investors Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

NYSE NOV opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

