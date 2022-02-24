Investors Buy Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

NYSE:TTC opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

