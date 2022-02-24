Investors Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period.

GWRE opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

