IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.950-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.97 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $226.75. 29,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.65 and a 200 day moving average of $254.89.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.33.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.