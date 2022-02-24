IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$52.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.62 million.IRadimed also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $561,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $474,127.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,415 shares of company stock worth $8,040,821. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

