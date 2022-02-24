iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 3.6% on Strong Earnings

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $111.44. 2,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.61.

The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after buying an additional 309,520 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.