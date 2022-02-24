IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Up 45.7%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) shares shot up 45.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.96. 302,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,346,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IronNet news, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,230,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Finally, KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

