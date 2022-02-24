iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.