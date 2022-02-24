iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HAWX opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

