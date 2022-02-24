iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $48,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $103.94 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

