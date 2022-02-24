iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after buying an additional 801,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after buying an additional 701,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

