iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.08

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 100680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 88,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.