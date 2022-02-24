iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276,559 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 200,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 179.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $25.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

