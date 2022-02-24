iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $233.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $210.50 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.75 and its 200-day moving average is $253.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.