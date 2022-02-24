iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

