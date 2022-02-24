Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$16.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IVPAF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVPAF opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.