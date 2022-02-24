Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$12.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.00.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

