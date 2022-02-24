Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.74 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.51.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

