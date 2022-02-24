Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.73. 863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,793. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.51.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

