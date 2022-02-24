James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Sells £89,568 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Fabian French sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($16.32), for a total transaction of £89,568 ($121,811.51).
LTHM stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,217 ($16.55). The stock had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.30. James Latham plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,390 ($18.90).
James Latham Company Profile (Get Rating)
