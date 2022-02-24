James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Sells £89,568 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Fabian French sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($16.32), for a total transaction of £89,568 ($121,811.51).

LTHM stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,217 ($16.55). The stock had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.30. James Latham plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,390 ($18.90).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

