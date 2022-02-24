Jane Street Group LLC Invests $18.27 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,155,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $16.23.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
