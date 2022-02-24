Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 7,903 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 671,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $134,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average of $218.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.