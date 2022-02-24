Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $131.16 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,321 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.29% of WNS worth $131,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $83.90 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

