Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $159.25 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,018 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $159,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $149.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.52. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

