Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $190.16 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 558,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $190,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.46 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

