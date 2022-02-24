Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 244,129 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,708,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,129 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $138,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.