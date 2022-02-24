Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 64,443 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,443 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $165,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $392.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $338.79 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.