Jason Grear Acquires 6,278 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) CAO Jason Grear acquired 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $24,986.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE USX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

