JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CLSA boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.91. 10,301,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.