Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of MET opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.