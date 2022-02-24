Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

DKILY opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.96.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

