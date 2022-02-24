Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
