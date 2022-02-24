Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glanbia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

GLAPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

