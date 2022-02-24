Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

AVB stock opened at $234.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.51. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $174.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

