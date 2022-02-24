Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UDR, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. UDR has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at $337,689,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

