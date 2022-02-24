Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 1,557 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

