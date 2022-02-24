Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 5%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 39,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,097,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

