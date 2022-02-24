Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $156.87. 396,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

