Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 234,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $419.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.