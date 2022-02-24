JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Target Price to €21.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STLA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 645,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,554. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Stellantis by 70.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Stellantis by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stellantis by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,743 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $126,072,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Stellantis by 49.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.