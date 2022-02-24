JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Target Price to €21.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on STLA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
STLA traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 645,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,554. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.
About Stellantis (Get Rating)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
