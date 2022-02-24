JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €55.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($85.80) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.45 ($74.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

