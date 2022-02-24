JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €72.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.33 ($109.47).

ETR GXI opened at €66.80 ($75.91) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €70.65 ($80.28) and a fifty-two week high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

