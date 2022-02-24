JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,100 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,205 ($70.79).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,497 ($74.76) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,301.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,076.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

