JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $143.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold stock opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Royal Gold by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

