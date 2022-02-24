JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to Neutral

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 772.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,778 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after acquiring an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,797,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

